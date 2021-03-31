1 In 3 UK Pension Plans 'Hit By Data Breaches' In 2020

Law360, London (March 31, 2021, 1:32 PM BST) -- More than a third of pension schemes have experienced a data breach in the past year, according to a survey by law firm Sacker & Partners LLP, as the sector remains one of the most heavily targeted in the country. The pensions law firm said on Tuesday that almost half, 45%, of retirement plans that suffered a data breach had to report the incident to the Information Commissioner's Office, Britain's data watchdog. Pension schemes and other organizations in the U.K. are required to report a breach to the watchdog if there is a risk to people's data rights. There are high penalties for...

