Judge Tosses Interest Rate Misselling Suit Against Barclays

Law360, London (March 31, 2021, 3:11 PM BST) -- A judge has thrown out a lawsuit brought by two property development companies against Barclays over alleged losses from interest rate hedging products, ruling on Wednesday that the claim was "speculative" and "opportunistic." The High Court has granted an application by Barclays to have the claim brought against it by two property development companies struck out. (AP) Leigh-Ann Mulcahy QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, has granted an application by Barclays Bank PLC to have the claim against it brought by Elite Property Holdings Ltd. and Decolace Properties Ltd. struck out. Judge Mulcahy said the action was an abuse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS