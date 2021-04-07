Lloyd's Joins Insurers' Suits To Void $88M Shipping Policies

Law360, London (April 7, 2021, 2:10 PM BST) -- The Belgian branch of Lloyd's of London has joined a consortium of insurers that have sued a shipping company to avoid paying out under marine policies totaling approximately $88 million, after they claimed that a sunken vessel was overvalued and a scrapheap candidate. Brussels-based Lloyd's Insurance Company S.A. has been added as a claimant in two disputes against Pelagic Fishing Corp., according to a March 30 order at the High Court in London. Pelagic hopes to claw back money under insurance policies covering the Kapitan Veselkov, a fishing vessel that sank off the coast of Guinea, West Africa. Chinese insurer Sunshine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS