Savills Calls HSBC Loans Reckless In Property Valuation Row

Law360, London (April 1, 2021, 4:59 PM BST) -- Estate agent Savills has argued that HSBC acted recklessly and in breach of its own lending policies after the bank blamed its valuations of properties in London for encouraging risky lending decisions. Savills maintained in High Court defense on March 29 that it cannot be blamed for losses allegedly suffered by HSBC UK Bank PLC after it left itself exposed by more than £136 million ($188 million) to a client and entities connected to him. The estate agent was hired by HSBC to provide valuations on properties that were being used as loan collateral. HSBC's January suit wants damages from Savills for allegedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS