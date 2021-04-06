£3.6M Suit Over Building's Fire Safety Failings On Hold

Law360, London (April 6, 2021, 3:54 PM BST) -- A lawsuit filed by a housing association seeking payment from a buildings insurance provider for almost £3.6 million ($4.9 million) in repairs to a London apartment building to tackle concerns about fire hazards is on hold and awaiting resolution. Both sides have agreed to a stay of proceedings until the end of April "to allow a settlement to be negotiated," according to the High Court's March 30 consent order. The lawsuit filed by the Estuary Housing Association Ltd. says the National House Building Council, which provides property inspections and insurance policies for new buildings, should pay out the £3.5 million needed...

