Teva Aims To Revoke Rival's Blood Transfusion Drug Patent

Law360, London (April 8, 2021, 3:26 PM BST) -- Generic drugs manufacturer Teva has taken Novartis AG to court in a bid to invalidate two of the pharmaceutical giant's patents for a blood transfusion medicine, arguing that the its rival's claimed intellectual property did not involve an "inventive step." The High Court claim by the Israeli company and its British subsidiary maintains that the two patents for Novartis' iron-reducing drug Exjade suggest medical advances that would have been obvious to a skilled person working in that field of life-science because of other inventions and common general knowledge. The claims of each of the patents involve nothing more than an "arbitrary...

