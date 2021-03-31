BlackRock Raises $3B In First Dedicated Secondaries Round

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- BlackRock Private Equity Partners has closed its first ever dedicated secondaries vehicle after collecting more than $3 billion, saying Wednesday that a team within the world's largest asset manager beat its initial fundraising goal. The firm said its secondaries and liquidity solutions, or SLS, team, which was formed in 2018, secured capital from more than 70 investors from a wide range of countries for the platform's inaugural fund, known as BlackRock Secondaries and Liquidity Solutions (Lux) SCSp, as well as a side portion of secondaries capital. Among the backers are pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds, as well as...

