9 More BigLaw Firms Plan Special Associate Bonuses

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Hundreds more BigLaw associates will get special bonuses up to $64,000 this year as nine firms joined a flurry of outfits handing out extra cash amid soaring profits across the industry, according to reports. Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Shearman & Sterling LLP, Clifford Chance LLP, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP, Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP, Winston & Strawn LLP, Sidley Austin LLP and Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP have announced associates will get special bonuses this year, according to internal memos obtained by Above the Law and Law360 Pulse. The nine firms join a slew of BigLaw...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS