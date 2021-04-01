The Top In-House Hires Of March

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 10:18 AM EDT) -- Legal department hires during the third month of the year included high-profile appointments at Goldman Sachs, Moderna and Novartis. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Kathryn Ruemmler The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. promoted Kathryn Ruemmler, its global head of regulatory affairs and a former Latham & Watkins LLP partner, to chief legal officer and general counsel. Before rejoining Latham in 2014, she spent nearly six years in the Obama administration, starting off in the U.S. Department of Justice and later becoming White House counsel. Earlier in her career, she served as associate counsel to former President...

