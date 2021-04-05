Law360 (April 5, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 Health Care Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 Health Care Editorial Advisory Board are: ​​​​ ​​​​​​Susan W. Berson, Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC Susan Berson serves as a division head at Mintz, overseeing the health law, communications and antitrust practices, and the firm's lobbying arm, ML Strategies. She advises managed care organizations, pharmaceutical services providers, industry investors and other health care clients. She also provides counsel on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS