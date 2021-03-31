Pa. Atty Charged For Fraud In Client Theft Case

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania attorney has been slapped with criminal charges alleging that he stole nearly $100,000 from an estate he was hired to represent following a windfall from a civil lawsuit, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. According to court records, Jonathan Olivetti, 40, is expected to plead guilty to a single count of mail fraud based on allegations that he pilfered over $90,000 from an account he set up in May 2019 to distribute nearly $140,000 in lawsuit proceeds for the mother of a deceased son. Rather than distributing the money from the account as he was hired to do on behalf of...

