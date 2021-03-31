Paul Feinman, First LGBT Judge On NY Top Court, Dies At 61

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT) -- New York State Court of Appeals Judge Paul Feinman, the first openly gay person to serve on the state's highest court, has died a week into his retirement, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore announced Wednesday. He was 61. Judge Feinman, a lifelong public service lawyer who Judge DiFiore called "a trailblazing pioneer for LGBTQ lawyers and judges," was confirmed to the bench in 2017 and retired on March 23, citing an unspecified illness. "Judge Feinman served with excellence at every level of our judiciary," Judge DiFiore said in a statement. "Even as his illness progressed, his productivity and the quality of his writings and contributions never suffered."...

