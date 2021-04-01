UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (April 1, 2021, 6:09 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen Bank of Scotland face a lawsuit brought by more than 100 mortgage customers, Russia's state-owned oil company file a libel claim against a book publisher and Mercedes maker Daimler hit with a commercial fraud claim. Here, Law360 looks at these and other cases. Financial Services 141 Sam Borrowers and another v. BOS (Shared Appreciation Mortgages) No 1 PLC and others Bank of Scotland was hit with a breach of contract claim on April 1 filed on behalf of more than 100 customers who took out shared appreciation mortgages. Shared appreciation mortgages were sold to borrowers and...

