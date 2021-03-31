Akerman Partner Tapped For Fla. Appeals Court

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the appointment of a litigation partner at Miami-based Akerman LLP to the Fifth District Court of Appeal, filling the vacancy left with the retirement of Judge Richard Orfinger in January. Carrie Ann Wozniak will join the appellate bench in the Fifth District, having been at Akerman the past 14 years. Her appointment comes alongside two others in the 19th Circuit Court and the Orange County Court. Since 2013, Wozniak has been a partner at Akerman, working as a litigator in the firm's appellate practice at the state and federal levels, as well as a...

