Texas Electric Retailer Hits Ch. 11 With $400M In Debt

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Electrical retailer Entrust Energy has become the latest victim of Texas' February storm, telling a Texas bankruptcy court it is seeking Chapter 11 protection with over $400 million in debt after its secured lender declared it in default due to the storm-created power price spikes. In court papers filed Tuesday, Entrust said a combination of decisions by power regulator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and secured lender Shell Energy left it no choice but to seek Chapter 11 protection as it looks to sell off its remaining customer contracts. "The combination of ERCOT's failure to appropriately safeguard the grid from...

