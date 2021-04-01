Cargo Co. Says Dole Owes $1.8M In Fee Reimbursements

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A Delaware stevedoring company is seeking $1.8 million from the Dole Fresh Fruit Company over allegations the produce giant stiffed it on massive maritime fees the company says it paid on Dole's behalf. In an amended complaint Wednesday, Murphy Marine Services, which provides loading and unloading services to cargo vessels, said that Dole executives promised they would reimburse Murphy for a newly imposed operating tax at the Port of Wilmington. According to Murphy, Dole reneged on this promise after Murphy had already paid $1.5 million to port authorities stemming from its stevedoring services for Dole. "Unaware that Dole had no intention...

