MoFo, Reed Smith Guide Greenlane, KushCo Tie-Up

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Cannabis accessory company Greenlane Holdings Inc. will acquire KushCo Holdings Inc. in an all-stock deal steered by Reed Smith LLP and Morrison & Foerster LLP, the companies said in a joint announcement Wednesday. The offer price values California-based KushCo's equity at roughly $137.6 million, based on the company's closing price on Tuesday, the day before the merger was announced. The deal — which is subject to regulatory approvals, including approval by shareholders — is expected to close in the late second quarter or early third quarter of 2021. Aaron LoCascio, CEO and co-founder of Greenlane, said in a statement that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS