DOD Issues Policy Allowing Open Transgender Service Again

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense issued a policy on Wednesday once again allowing transgender people to join and openly serve in the military, formally repealing a Trump-era directive that had effectively banned their service, while also proposing government funding for gender transition procedures. The new policy will revise two DOD instruction documents to restore a 2016 policy prohibiting discrimination on the basis of gender identity, allowing for service or recruitment into the military "on the basis of one's self-identified gender" by anyone who can meet the department's physical standards, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said at a press briefing Wednesday....

