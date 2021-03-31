DC Malpractice Firm Reps Police Suing Trump Over Riot

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. Capitol police officers represented by a Washington, D.C., personal injury firm sued former President Donald Trump on Tuesday over physical injuries and racist abuse suffered during the Jan. 6 insurrection, which they said he "inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted." Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby filed a complaint in D.C. federal court charging that Trump inspired and directed the violence that each officer endured during the riot. They are represented by Patrick Malone & Associates PC, a five-lawyer firm with a focus on medical malpractice. Patrick A. Malone told Law360 he expects more officers to file...

