Atty-Client Spat Sent To Arbitration Despite Illegal Fee Clause

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court ruled Wednesday that a woman's suit against her former attorney for erroneously wiring funds to a hacker's account number is subject to an arbitration clause in their retention agreement, even though a fee-shifting provision in the agreement was deemed invalid. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal said that the arbitration clause in the agreement between Valeria Sessa and Natalie Lemos of Leinoff & Lemos PA is valid, and that it unambiguously covers Sessa's tort claims against her former attorney for sending half of her divorce settlement to a hacker's bank account. Sessa had argued that the...

