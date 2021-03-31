Judge Nixes Retaliation Claim In Law Prof's Bias Suit Again

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas has for a second time cut retaliation claims that a female law professor brought against The University of Texas School of Law, but allowed her equal pay and sex discrimination claims to proceed. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel explained that after he initially dismissed the Title VII retaliation claims brought by professor Linda Mullenix in May, she repled them in an amended complaint filed with the court in December. But the retaliation claims in that amended complaint, which included additional facts, fail for the same reason her initial retaliation claims failed:...

