Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Nixes Retaliation Claim In Law Prof's Bias Suit Again

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas has for a second time cut retaliation claims that a female law professor brought against The University of Texas School of Law, but allowed her equal pay and sex discrimination claims to proceed.

In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel explained that after he initially dismissed the Title VII retaliation claims brought by professor Linda Mullenix in May, she repled them in an amended complaint filed with the court in December.

But the retaliation claims in that amended complaint, which included additional facts, fail for the same reason her initial retaliation claims failed:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!