Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Won't Revive False Ad Suit Over 'Natural' Chicken

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused to revive two nonprofits' suit alleging that Sanderson Farms Inc.'s chicken is falsely labeled as "100% natural," ruling Wednesday that the groups haven't shown that they diverted any resources to address the purported false advertising.

The Center for Food Safety and Friends of the Earth had claimed that Sanderson's chicken is misleadingly labeled and advertised as all "natural" when it actually contains antibiotics. A California federal judge threw out the case in August 2019, ruling that the nonprofits' own testimony revealed that they would've advocated against the antibiotics even if Sanderson had never aired the advertisements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!