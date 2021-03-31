Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Denver Escapes Sierra Club Suit Over $464M Dam Expansion

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal court said Wednesday that it doesn't have jurisdiction to hear the Sierra Club and other groups' challenge to the $464 million expansion of a dam in Denver because the suit is inextricably linked to a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license for the project. 

U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello agreed with the Denver Board of Water Commissioners and the federal government that federal appeals courts have exclusive jurisdiction over the groups' petition to review FERC's approval of the project, saying such authority is set out in the Federal Power Act for cases involving a controversy over a FERC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!