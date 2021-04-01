6th Circ. Says FCA Prohibits Post-Employment Retaliation

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has ruled that the False Claims Act prohibits employers from retaliating against whistleblowers after those workers are let go, breathing new life into a doctor's claims that a Detroit-area hospital maligned him after terminating him. A split three-judge panel said on Wednesday that the anti-retaliation provision of the FCA also extends to former employees who say they faced retaliation after they left an employer. In doing so, the panel majority tossed a lower court's partial dismissal of an amended complaint from Dr. David Felten against his former employer, William Beaumont Hospital of Royal Oak, Michigan. In answering a...

