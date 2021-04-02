Booking.com Hit With $558K Fine For Late Data Breach Report

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Amsterdam-based hotel booking website Booking.com has agreed to pay a fine of €475,000 ($558,000) after waiting nearly a month to tell authorities that cybercriminals had stolen personal data belonging to more than 4,000 customers, Dutch regulators have said. The company learned of the breach on Jan. 13, 2019, yet did not tell users about it until Feb. 4 of that year and waited until Feb. 7 to inform government officials, according to the Dutch Data Protection Authority. Cybercriminals made off with the names, addresses, telephone numbers and booking details of 4,109 hotel guests, and were able to view the credit card details of 283 people,...

