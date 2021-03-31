Mallinckrodt Seeks OK For Up To $35M In Exec Bonuses

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC Wednesday asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to allow it to pay more than $35 million in bonuses to its top executives, while creditors argued the bonuses could reward the executives who sent the company into Chapter 11. At a virtual hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey, Mallinckrodt asked the court to allow it to pay bonuses it said will bring its executive pay in line with other companies in the pharmaceutical industry, while its unsecured creditors committee argued an investigation is needed to see how much responsibility the bonus recipients bear for the company's bankruptcy. The Ireland-based...

