'We're Not Fungible': Asian American Attys On Racism At Work

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- In-house attorney Yoon Ettinger recalls microaggressions in the workplace, when other employees mistook her for someone else and stopped her to say, "Nice presentation you did in that accounting meeting," and, "I saw you give that engineering presentation, great job." "I can tell them my name, I can tell them who I am. I know who they're referring to, and I know I look nothing like them," she said. "We're not fungible. But that perception that we are — that we're all the same — is extremely harmful and damaging." Ettinger also remembers, especially when first meeting co-workers throughout her career,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS