Mass. Brewery Can't Escape Contract, Distributor Says

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts beer distributor has sued to block Jack's Abby Brewing LLC from exiting their exclusive distribution deal under a recently enacted state law that resulted from a compromise between Bay State wholesalers and breweries. The suit, filed Monday in Suffolk County Superior Court by Atlantic Importing Co. Inc., focused on craft brewers' newly won privilege in Massachusetts to end at will their agreements with wholesalers, which previously could only be terminated for cause. The law took effect in mid-January. Atlantic is notably not a member of the beer distributors industry group that pushed the deal with the brewers' group, whose...

