US Calls Out China For Corporate 'Social Credit' System

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday said it was alarmed by China's use of a "social credit system," warning that the measure appears to serve as an effective blacklist to punish foreign companies that do not hew to Beijing's sweeping industrial policies. Nestled in a nearly 600-page annual National Trade Estimate report on global trade barriers, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative detailed its concerns with the social credit system, which China has worked to implement since 2014 but has not been singled out as a commercial hindrance in prior reports. According to the NTE report, the social credit system serves...

