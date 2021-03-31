Revolving Door Roundup: Jones Day Continues Hiring Spree

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Top Trump-appointed government attorneys continue to exit the U.S. Department of Justice and make their way into private practice, with Jones Day leading the charge in snagging some big names. Here's a look at the latest moves. Brian C. Rabbitt Brian C. Rabbitt Brian Rabbitt, the former acting head of the DOJ's Criminal Division, is one of the latest highly visible Trump-era prosecutors to make the jump to Jones Day, which has recently welcomed several former U.S. attorneys, former Civil Division head Eric S. Dreiband and former U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco. During Rabbitt's six-month tenure at the Criminal Division, the...

