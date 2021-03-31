Ex-Jones Day Associate's Bias Suit Dealt Another Blow

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday left a once-sprawling suit accusing Jones Day of widespread pay and sex bias hanging by a thread, tossing the last remaining Equal Pay Act claim weeks after an exodus of plaintiffs left just one associate's claims standing. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss dismissed a central claim by Katrina Henderson, the last plaintiff in what began two years ago as a 23-count class and collective action, weeks after five of the six plaintiffs dropped off the case. In throwing out Henderson's claim under the EPA that the firm undercompensated her after it fired her and kept...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS