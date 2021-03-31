Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EDTX Judge Shuts The Door On Visitor Badge App Patent Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 11:16 PM EDT) -- An Eastern District of Texas judge tossed a lawsuit Tuesday filed by Repifi Vendor Logistics alleging a rival infringed its patent for a smartphone app for checking in visitors to an access-controlled environment, saying the technology organizes human activity that "long predates" the existence of the patent.

U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan granted Intellicentrics Inc.'s motion to dismiss without prejudice, saying the technology is an unpatentable abstract idea that does not pass the two-step eligibility test the U.S. Supreme Court created in its 2014 Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank decision.

"The fact that claim one implements existing technology such as smart phones...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!