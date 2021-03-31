EDTX Judge Shuts The Door On Visitor Badge App Patent Suit

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 11:16 PM EDT) -- An Eastern District of Texas judge tossed a lawsuit Tuesday filed by Repifi Vendor Logistics alleging a rival infringed its patent for a smartphone app for checking in visitors to an access-controlled environment, saying the technology organizes human activity that "long predates" the existence of the patent. U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan granted Intellicentrics Inc.'s motion to dismiss without prejudice, saying the technology is an unpatentable abstract idea that does not pass the two-step eligibility test the U.S. Supreme Court created in its 2014 Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank decision. "The fact that claim one implements existing technology such as smart phones...

