Chief Justice Thomas? 'There's No Opening,' Roberts Quips

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A veteran U.S. Supreme Court advocate accidentally referred to Justice Clarence Thomas as "Mr. Chief Justice" during Wednesday's telephonic arguments over NCAA's amateurism rules, leading to some rare humor in the coronavirus pandemic era about Justice Thomas' would-be "promotion." WilmerHale attorney Seth Waxman's slip-up came in response to a question from Justice Thomas — who has normally been silent during the court's in-person arguments — about how the NCAA can justify not giving athletes certain compensation tied to education at a time when "coaches' salaries have ballooned." "Well, Mr. Chief Justice, the amateurism rules ..." he began his answer on behalf of...

