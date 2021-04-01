Casey's Store Managers Get OK For Collective Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Store managers for Casey's General Stores can proceed with claims that the general store chain misclassified them as exempt from overtime pay because they did mostly "associate-type" work such as stocking shelves, an Indiana federal judge has ruled. In an opinion and order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty conditionally certified a collective bringing Fair Labor Standards Act claims against Casey's and two subsidiaries, saying the store managers had put forward enough evidence indicating that they were similarly situated, the standard for certification. "The record thus establishes that [Joy] McColley and the potential class members, at least for the purpose...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS