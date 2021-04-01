Man Recovers Gold Bought Using Fake ID, Forged Documents

Law360, London (April 1, 2021, 4:43 PM BST) -- A U.S. resident who used a fake identify to buy gold that was stored in Singapore and Switzerland can recover some four kilograms in pure bullion, a court in London ruled on Thursday, finding that it is for the police to determine whether his actions were illegal. In a High Court ruling, Judge Pat Treacy ordered the release of the gold to Earl Richmond Kitover. He claimed to have bought the precious metal through money deposited with online gold investment service Bullionvault using forged identify documents in the name of Paul Haller. Lawyers for Bullionvault argued that it could undermine the...

