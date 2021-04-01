Shearman Adds Insolvency Partner From Latham

Law360, London (April 1, 2021, 4:24 PM BST) -- Law firm Shearman & Sterling LLP said Thursday it has hired a finance partner from rival Latham & Watkins LLP to boost its restructuring team in London. Shearman said Helena Potts has joined its financial restructuring and insolvency team, where she will serve as a partner. Potts has experience on the debtor, sponsor and creditor sides of restructuring deals and specializes in large, complex restructurings. "Helena brings invaluable industry knowledge and extensive experience across the whole restructuring spectrum. Her addition further augments our offering and diverse and comprehensive restructuring skill set," Joel Moss and Luckey McDowell, leaders of the firm's financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS