Fired NHL Official Slams Bid To Ax Retaliation Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A former National Hockey League off-ice official on Wednesday slammed the league's bid to dismiss his retaliation suit, arguing that the league came up with pretextual reasons to fire him after he reported his colleagues' racist comments. Laurence P. Sullivan, who was a part-time off-ice official at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, urged the court to deny the NHL's bid to toss his suit over his February 2020 firing two months after he provided video recordings of his co-worker Patrick DeLorenzo Jr., who allegedly used a racial slur and made negative comments about a Black veteran who sings the national anthem...

