SDNY Gets New Chief As Judge McMahon Takes Senior Status

Law360, New York (April 1, 2021, 10:12 AM EDT) -- Southern District of New York Chief Judge Colleen McMahon is taking senior status effective April 10 and will be succeeded in the role by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, a district official told Law360 on Thursday. Judge McMahon, 69, will continue to actively manage her cases, including a high-profile suit alleging police brutality during racial injustice protests in New York City last year, District Executive Edward Friedland said. "She'll still be busy," Friedland said. Judge Swain, a 62-year-old Brooklyn native who in recent months has managed Puerto Rico's massive bankruptcy, becomes chief judge next. The change in status for Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS