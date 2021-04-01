SDNY Gets New Chief As Judge McMahon Takes Senior Status

Law360, New York (April 1, 2021, 10:12 AM EDT) -- Southern District of New York Chief Judge Colleen McMahon told Law360 on Thursday she is taking senior status effective April 10 and will be succeeded in the role by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who will become the fourth woman judge in a row to hold the position. Judge McMahon, 69, will continue to actively manage her cases, including a high-profile suit alleging police brutality during racial injustice protests in New York City last year. "I am going to continue in my capacity as a senior judge to take cases. I'm not giving up any cases that I currently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS