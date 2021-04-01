Experts On Racist 'Double-Speak' OK'd For Hate Rally Trial

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Jurors at a civil trial in Virginia focused on racist violence at a bloody Charlottesville rally four years ago will be able to hear from experts about white supremacist "double-speak" following a Wednesday court order. The judge overseeing the case, U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon, turned back a defense request to block a pair of plaintiffs' experts from testifying at a trial slated for October. The suit, filed by a group of people injured during the 2017 rally, seeks to hold accountable some two dozen white supremacist and neo-Nazi leaders under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 and other...

