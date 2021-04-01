Lack Of Facts Kills Bitcoin Cash Hijack Suit, Fla. Judge Says

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Prominent bitcoin investor Roger Ver and several other individuals and bitcoin-related entities secured a victory in Florida federal court with the dismissal of an antitrust suit by cryptocurrency company United American Corp., which alleged they schemed to hijack the Bitcoin Cash network. U.S. Magistrate Judge Chris McAliley of the Southern District of Florida on Wednesday granted the defendants' request to throw out the case in its entirety, ruling that the complaint "must state facts — not conclusions — that plausibly suggest a conspiracy" in order to stay afloat. The amended complaint, filed in March 2020, alleged that Ver, Beijing-headquartered cryptocurrency giant...

