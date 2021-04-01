RentPath Gets Nod On New Ch. 11 Plan With $600M Sale

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Apartment listing company RentPath Holdings received bankruptcy court approval Thursday for a new Chapter 11 plan underpinned by a $608 million sale to real estate lister Redfin Corp. about four months after federal regulators nixed an earlier sale plan. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Andriana Georgallas of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said RentPath was happy to be before the court with a consensual Chapter 11 plan that provided better recoveries for creditors than the earlier confirmed plan based on a $588 million sale to competitor CoStar Group. "We're pleased to be before you today on an uncontested basis seeking...

