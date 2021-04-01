Lichten & Liss-Riordan Adds Ex-Berger Montague Shareholder

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Boston-based workers' rights firm Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC added a former Berger Montague shareholder with experience obtaining more than $100 million in class action settlements as a partner, the firm announced on Thursday. Philadelphia-based Sarah R. Schalman-Bergen joined Lichten & Liss-Riordan after having been at Berger Montague since 2009. Schalman-Bergen told Law360 Pulse she chose to make the move along with associate Krysten Connon because of the firm's reputation in the workers' rights field. "I was incredibly excited about the opportunity to join Lichten & Liss-Riordan because of the groundbreaking work that they do on behalf of workers and employees around...

