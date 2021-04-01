Ex-USPTO Director Iancu Rejoins Irell & Manella

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 11:26 AM EDT) -- Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu has returned to Irell & Manella LLP as a partner in its intellectual property litigation practice. Iancu, who resigned as the agency director in January, is rejoining Irell & Manella's Los Angeles office, where he will be focusing his practice on intellectual property litigation and counseling, the firm said in a statement Thursday. "Andrei is one of the most prominent and sought-after figures in IP today and we couldn't be happier to welcome him back to the firm," Ben Hattenbach, a member of Irell's executive committee, said in a statement. "His background...

