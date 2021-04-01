NLRB Orders Union To Pay $1.7M In Representation Row

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A port workers union must reimburse workers nearly $1.7 million in dues and fees after it acted as their bargaining representative without majority support, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled, upholding an agency judge's decision. The unanimous decision issued Wednesday by the three-member NLRB panel adopted Administrative Law Judge Eleanor Laws' July order directing the International Longshore and Warehouse Union to pay back workers to remedy an earlier finding that the union accepted unlawful support and recognition from Pacific Crane Maintenance Co. Inc. in 2005. The payments, which range from $302 to $34,000, will go to 130 current and former...

