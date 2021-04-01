NY Reproductive Rights Law Survives Anti-Abortion Challenge

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Two anti-abortion pregnancy centers couldn't prove that a recently enacted New York state law that says employers can't penalize workers' reproductive health choices, such as using birth control or terminating a pregnancy, violates their First Amendment rights, a New York federal court has held. The state's "Boss Bill" amendment to New York's labor law does not unfairly target religious organizations nor make it impossible for them to exercise free speech, U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy held Wednesday, siding with the state and dismissing the suit lodged by anti-abortion nonprofit The Evergreen Association. The association operates pregnancy centers doing business as Expectant...

