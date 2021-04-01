Forced Labor, Unchecked 'Corrections' Taint Keg Probe At CIT

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The government must justify its decision to free three Chinese beer keg companies from tariffs after a U.S. Court of International Trade judge found that a trade investigation disregarded concerns over data tainted by forced labor. CIT Judge M. Miller Baker sided largely with New American Keg, a domestic manufacturer that called on the U.S. Department of Commerce to investigate keg imports in 2018, saying it had been pushed to the brink of bankruptcy by foreign competitors. In the judge's view, American Keg raised valid questions about Commerce's use of surrogate data from Malaysia, as well as the department's lackadaisical verification...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS