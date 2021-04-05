Mallinckrodt Gets OK For Up To $35M In Exec Bonuses

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday gave drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC permission to give its top executives up to $35 million in performance-based bonuses, rejecting creditor arguments that the executives could be responsible for the company's legal troubles. In a bench ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey overrode objections from the unsecured creditors committee and the U.S. Trustee's Office to find that the proposed bonuses were a reasonable incentive for the executives to see the company through its Chapter 11 and that so far, no court has found them liable in the litigation that sent the company into bankruptcy. The Ireland-based drugmaker...

