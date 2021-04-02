Starbucks Inks EEOC Deal Over Possible Bias In Promotions

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Starbucks has announced that it brokered an agreement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission earlier this year to settle allegations that its store-level promotions process was biased against minority workers. In a diversity and inclusion report Starbucks released Wednesday, the company disclosed the workplace bias watchdog claimed that workforce data from 2007 to 2011 showed the popular coffee chain was not providing equal access to promotions to certain employees based on their race and national origin. The company insisted that its own assessment didn't show the same issues but brokered a deal with the EEOC earlier this year to resolve...

