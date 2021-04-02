Norris McLaughlin Continues Growth With Two Attys In NJ

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Bridgewater-based Norris McLaughlin PA has been expanding its practices throughout its offices in the tri-state area despite the coronavirus pandemic, including the recent addition of a senior counsel to its business law practice group who will be based out of the firm's headquarters. Laura M. Miller, who was at Lyndhurst-based Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC before joining the firm, is the latest senior counsel hired at Norris McLaughlin's Bridgewater office. She began on New Year's Day along with associate James V. Mazewski, who joined the firm's litigation practice group. With a focus on administrative and government regulatory law in public utility, telecommunications and...

